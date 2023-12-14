Vanecek made 23 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over Boston.

Morgan Geekie beat him late in the first period after Vanecek couldn't control a rebound, but the 27-year-old netminder stoned the Bruins the rest of the way and got rewarded when Jack Hughes scored the OT winner. Vanecek has won four straight decisions despite a 3.06 GAA and .875 save percentage over that stretch, and he has yet to go more than two straight appearances this season without allowing at least three goals in a game. The Devils' offense will keep getting him wins, but Vanecek's fantasy value is otherwise sketchy.