Vanecek made 27 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Vanecek put together his best performance of the young season while also getting the most offensive support he's seen in three outings. The 27-year-old netminder has somewhat surprisingly been alternating starts with Akira Schmid so far, going 2-1-0 with a .904 save percentage, but more efforts like this could begin to tip the playing-time split in Vanecek's favor.