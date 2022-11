Vanecek stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens.

An Evgenii Dadonov tally midway through the second period ended any thoughts of a shutout bid, but Vanecek otherwise had an answer for everything Montreal threw at him. The 26-year-old netminder continues to thrive with the Devils, and Vanecek sports a 7-1-0 record with a 2.17 GAA and .915 save percentage.