Vanecek is set to start at home against Boston on Wednesday.

Vanecek has won his last two starts, though he saved just 51 of 58 shots (.879 save percentage) over that stretch. He's 10-5-0 with a 3.49 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 17 contests this campaign. The Bruins rank 11th offensively this year with 3.31 goals per game.