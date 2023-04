Per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, Vanecek is on track to guard the home goal in Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Rangers.

Vanecek ended the regular season on a high note, stringing together three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.33 GAA and .949 save percentage. He'll try to secure his second career playoff victory in a home matchup with a Rangers team that averaged 3.24 goals per game on the road during the regular season, 11th in the NHL.