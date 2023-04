Vanecek stopped 16 of 17 shots, leading the Devils to an 8-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Vanecek had a solid outing Thursday, only giving up a goal to Joona Luoto to help New Jersey to an 8-1 win. This marks back-to-back victories and three in his last four starts for Vanecek, allowing just one goal in all three of those wins. On the season, the former Capital has a 32-11-4 record with a 2.46 GAA and a .910 save percentage.