Vanecek will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Canucks, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports.

Vanecek was pulled from his last outing versus the Islanders, allowing four goals on 18 shots. Akira Schmid played the two games immediately following that, but Vanecek will get a return to the crease with a tough assignment Tuesday. The Canucks are top-five in the league for both goals per game and power-play efficiency.