Vanecek will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Blackhawks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek wasn't great in his last start Thursday against the Predators, surrendering four goals on just 24 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime defeat. He'll try to shake off that sub-par performance and attempt to return to the win column in a highly favorable home matchup with a bottom-feeding Chicago team that's gone 1-8-1 in its last 10 games.