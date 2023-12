Vanecek will guard the road goal Saturday against Calgary, per Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site.

Vanecek is coming off a 28-save effort in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Vancouver. He has supplied a 9-5-0 record this campaign with a 3.60 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 16 games played. Calgary is tied for 22nd in the league this season with 2.92 goals per contest.