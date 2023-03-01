Per Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin, Vanecek was the first goalie off the ice at morning skating, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's road game versus the Avalanche.

Vanecek was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Kings, surrendering three goals on just 22 shots, but he still came away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a rough road matchup with a red-hot Colorado team that's won six straight contests.