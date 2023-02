Vanecek will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Columbus, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek stopped 22 of 24 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota last Saturday, ending his 10-game win streak. He has a 22-5-3 record this season with a 2.32 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Vanecek made 20 saves in a 7-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Oct. 30. Columbus ranks 30th in the league this year with 2.53 goals per game.