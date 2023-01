Vanecek will get the starting nod for Friday's road contest against the Stars, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has won eight straight outings dating back to Dec. 30, posting a terrific 2.07 GAA and .930 save percentage during that stretch. The 27-year-old has improved to 20-5-2 with a 2.30 GAA as one of the most impressive surprises during the first half of the 2022-23 campaign. He's 11-1-1 on the road with his last road loss coming in Carolina on Dec. 20.