Vanecek will protect the road goal versus the Red Wings on Wednesday, Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has had mixed results lately, going 2-2-0 with 15 goals allowed over his last five appearances. The Red Wings' offense remains strong with 21 goals over the last six contests, so Vanecek is likely to have his hands full in a game that could see some firewagon hockey.