Vanecek will tend to the visiting crease against Toronto on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has been great this season for the Devils, going 7-1-0 with a 2.18 GAA and a .915 save percentage. He came over to New Jersey in the offseason in a trade from Washington and has taken over as the Devils, No. 1 netminder. He will face the Maple Leafs who have moved up into second place in the Atlantic Division standings at 9-5-3, scoring 50 goals in 17 games.