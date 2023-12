Vanecek will guard the home net Saturday against Detroit, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Vanecek has gone winless in his past two outings, surrendered seven goals on 58 shots. Through 20 contests this campaign, he has earned an 11-6-1 record with a 3.35 GAA and an .883 save percentage. The Red Wings rank third in the league this season with 3.58 goals per game.