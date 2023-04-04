Vanecek will defend the home net Tuesday against Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Vanecek surrendered four goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 6-1 loss to Winnipeg prior to getting pulled after the second period. He has a 30-11-4 record this season with a 2.52 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 49 appearances. The Penguins rank 17th in the league this campaign with 3.21 goals per game.
