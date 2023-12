Vanecek will protect the home net Tuesday against Philadelphia, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has posted a 3-0-0 record to begin December, stopping 74 of 82 shots. Overall, he has an 11-5-0 record this season with a 3.33 GAA and an .883 save percentage through 18 appearances. Philadelphia is tied for 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.90 goals per contest.