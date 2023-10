Vanecek will get the home start versus Detroit on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek was the No. 1 goaltender with the Devils last season, but was challenged at the end of the year by Akira Schmid. Vanecek has an outstanding season in 2022-23, going 33-11-4 with a 2.45 GAA and .911 save percentage. Look for a big season from Vanecek and the Devils in 2023-24.