Vanecek will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek will make his fourth straight start despite allowing 11 goals on 107 shots over his previous three outings. His last appearance against the Hurricanes on Jan. 25 was a relief outing in which he stopped all 11 shots he faced. For now, it appears Vanecek has reclaimed the No. 1 job over Nico Daws, but it's a tenuous grip for the veteran netminder.