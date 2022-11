Vanecek will start Thursday at home versus Ottawa, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Vanecek has taken over as the Devils' No. 1 netminder. He is 6-1-0 this season with a 2.18 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The 26-year-old will face the Senators who have fallen to the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings with eight points in 12 games. However, Ottawa hasn't struggled to score this season -- the team is averaging 3.50 goals per game this year.