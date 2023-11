Vanecek will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has won five of his last seven outings, posting a 3.42 GAA and an .883 save percentage in that span. Those rate stats leave much to be desired, but the 27-year-old has still been better than Akira Schmid to maintain the starting job for the Devils. The Rangers have been off since Sunday and should be well rested for this Metropolitan Division clash.