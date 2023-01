Vanecek will patrol the home crease Saturday versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has won his past two starts, having stopped 57 of 60 shots. He has a 14-5-2 record this season with a 2.31 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 25 appearances. Vanecek has permitted seven goals on 61 shots in two previous contests against the Rangers this season.