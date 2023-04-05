Vanecek stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
Vanecek kept Pittsburgh off the board until Bryan Rust's tally 6:14 into the third period, earning a 5-1 win. It was a solid bounce-back performance from Vanecek, who allowed four goals in a loss to Winnipeg on Sunday. The 27-year-old netminder improves to 31-11-4 with a .909 save percentage this season.
