Vanecek allowed two goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Vanecek fell behind 2-0 early in the second period. However, he'd blank the Lightning for the remainder of the game as the Devils rallied to score five unanswered goals in the winning effort. The 27-year-old netminder improves to 29-8-3 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA on the season.