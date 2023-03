Vanecek turned aside 17 of 19 shots after replacing Akira Schmid midway through the first period of Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Vanecek has the better line in the box score of the two netminders, but he got hit with the loss after giving up two Alex Tuch tallies in the second period, including the game-winner. Vanecek is now 4-3-1 through eight appearances in March with a shaky .889 save percentage, and the door remains open for Schmid to cut into his playing time down the stretch.