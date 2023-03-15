Vanecek turned aside 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

The Devils grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first period, but the game was all Bolts after that, and Vanecek couldn't do much to stem the tide. The 27-year-old did shut out Carolina in his prior start but he's otherwise been having a tough time in recent weeks, giving up at least four goals in five of his last seven starts and posting a 3.59 GAA and .862 save percentage over that stretch despite a 4-3-0 record. Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) is closing in on his return, and if Vanecek can't turn things around soon, he could find himself slipping into a timeshare.