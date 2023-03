Vanecek kicked out 31 of 34 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders on Monday.

Vanecek surrendered a goal in each period of the contest. The final two New York markers were scored on an empty net. Vanecek dropped to 29-10-4 with a 2.50 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 47 outings this season. He's now lost his last three appearances, though the 27-year-old's held the competition to seven goals on 82 shots in that span.