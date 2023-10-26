Vanecek surrendered two goals on 16 shots in relief of Akira Schmid in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Vanecek stabilized the Devils in the second period, allowing them to flip a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead. The Capitals answered back in the third, putting two goals past Vanecek and one more into an empty net to leave the 27-year-old with his second loss in four outings. He's given up 11 goals on 110 shots so far, performing noticeably better than Schmid but still below the league average. The Devils have alternated starts with their goalies, so Vanecek would be in line for Friday's game versus the Sabres if that pattern holds, and if he can get hot, he could end up as a true No. 1 rather than a tandem goalie.