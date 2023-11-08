Vanecek surrendered five goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Vanecek saw his personal four-game winning streak snapped as the Avalanche's offense bounced back from getting shut out three times in the previous four games. This was Vanecek's worst outing of the season so far, though he's allowed three or more goals in six of nine appearances. He's at a 6-3-0 record with a 3.29 GAA and an .893 save percentage. The Devils' next game is at home Friday versus the Capitals. Vanecek allowed two goals on 16 shots and took a loss in relief of Akira Schmid in his previous outing against Washington on Oct. 25.