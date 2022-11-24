Vanecek turned aside 18 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Both goals came in the first period, but Vanecek righted the ship after that and kept Toronto off the board. Unfortunately for New Jersey, the team had three goals overturned on review over the course of the night, resulting in the netminder getting stuck with his first loss since Oct. 15 and just his second of the season. Despite Wednesday's setback, Vanecek still boasts a stellar 2.14 GAA and .917 save percentage through 13 appearances.