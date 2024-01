Vanecek will patrol the road crease versus the Lightning on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek was rock solid in his last start Friday versus the Blackhawks, turning aside 23 of 25 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. He'll try to secure his 15th win of the year in a road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 12-5-3 at home this year.