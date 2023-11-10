Vanecek will get the starting nod at home Friday against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site

Vanecek will face his former team for the second time this year; he was tagged with a loss after allowing two goals in relief during his first meeting with Washington on Oct. 25. The 27-year-old has been shaky this season, posting a 3.29 GAA and an .893 save percentage despite a 6-3-0 record. A matchup with the league's second-lowest scoring offense could help turn things around for Vanecek.