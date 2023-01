Vanecek will patrol the home crease Sunday against Pittsburgh, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has won his past six starts, having permitted just 14 goals on 187 shots during that span. He stopped 25 shots in a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Dec. 30 to begin the win streak. Vanecek has a record of 18-5-2 this season with a 2.37 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 29 appearances. Pittsburgh ranks 12th in the league this year with 3.24 goals per game.