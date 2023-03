Vanecek will get the starting nod in Arizona on Sunday, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Vanecek was yanked after coughing up five goals on 19 shots against Colorado on Wednesday but still earned the win. Since the start of January, he's 13-1-1 with a 2.59 GAA. The 27-year-old is 15-1-2 with a .913 save percentage on the road this season.