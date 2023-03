Vanecek will get the starting nod in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek will get a rematch against the Lightning after they tagged him with four goals on 30 shots Tuesday. The 27-year-old is 28-8-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .908 save percentage this season. He's won three of his last five outings despite coughing up 17 goals during that stretch.