Vanecek will get the starting nod in Winnipeg on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek yielded just one goal in Thursday's win against the Rangers to snap a three-game skid. He's now 30-10-4 with a 2.47 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 48 appearances. The 27-year-old has yet to lose to a Western Conference team in regulation this season; Vanecek is 14-0-3 with a .913 save percentage against Western teams.