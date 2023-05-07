Vanecek will get the starting nod for Sunday's Game 3 matchup at home against the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek will make his first start since Game 2 of the first round against the Rangers. He's stopped 18 of 21 shots in two relief appearances this series and will now be leaned on to bring the Devils back from a 2-0 deficit. In five appearances this postseason, Vanecek is 0-2 with an .836 save percentage.