Vanecek will be stationed between the pipes at home against the Wild on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek will make his fourth straight appearance for the Devils, with three of those being starts. The 27-year-old is 2-1-0 despite allowing eight goals on 72 shots over his last three outings. On the year, Vanecek has registered an .891 save percentage while going 3-2-0.