Vanecek will start Sunday's home game against Columbus, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Vanecek has won his past two outings, including a 24-save shutout of the Avalanche on Friday. He has a 2-1-0 record this season to go along with a 2.40 GAA and an .899 save percentage in four appearances. Columbus was blanked by the Bruins on Friday.