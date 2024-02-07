Vanecek will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Colorado, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Vanecek has gone 3-1-1 with an .899 save percentage over his past six appearances. Through 29 games played this season, he has posted a 16-8-2 record with a 3.24 GAA and an .886 save percentage. The Avalanche sit second in the league this campaign with 3.78 goals per contest.