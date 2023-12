Vanecek will protect the road goal versus the Bruins on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Vanecek has gone 5-1-1 with a 2.84 GAA and an .896 save percentage over seven outings in December. He's given up three or more goals in four of those games. The Bruins have scored just 15 times over their last six contests, but they have a strong enough offense to still present a challenge for Vanecek.