Vanecek made 25 saves Thursday in a 5-3 loss to the Flames.

It was his third straight start (1-2-0), and he has allowed 11 goals in that span. The Devils were good in the first, bad in the second and then chasing the Flames in the third. Vanecek wasn't awful, but he doesn't seem to have the ability to steal games. And his 3.26 GAA and .887 save percentage don't inspire confidence. The Devils could make a move for goalie by the deadline and that would likely chase Vanecek to the bench. Don't count on him if he Devils somehow start to push for the postseason.