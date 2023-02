Vanecek stopped 13 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Montreal's final goal was scored into an empty net. The Devils out-shot the visitors 40-18 but the loss is tough to pin on Vanecek, as the pucks that beat him were mostly the product of clean looks after New Jersey turnovers and defensive zone breakdowns. It's his first regulation loss since Dec. 28, snapping a 12-0-1 stretch during which Vanecek has delivered a 2.17 GAA and .927 save percentage.