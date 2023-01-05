Vanecek made 32 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lucas Raymond spoiled Vanecek's shutout bid with exactly two minutes left in regulation, but that was just about the only thing that didn't go New Jersey's way in this one. This was only the Devils' third win in 12 games since their 13-game winning streak was snapped, but Vanecek still boasts a robust 14-5-2 record overall.