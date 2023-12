Vanecek (undisclosed) will not suit up Sunday against the Ducks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

With Vanecek out, Nico Daws was promoted from AHL Utica to back up Akira Schmid. Vanecek is 11-5-0 this season despite a lackluster .883 save percentage and 3.33 GAA. New Jersey's next game is Tuesday against the Flyers.