Vanecek is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury and an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

With Vanecek sidelined, Nico Daws is set to get the start in goal Monday against the Kraken. According to coach Lindy Ruff, "it might be a day or two" until Vanecek is ready to return, which suggests there's still a chance the 28-year-old netminder will be available against the Predators on Tuesday.