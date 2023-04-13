Vanecek (rest) won't dress for Thursday's game against Washington, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

The Devils are expected to lean heavily on Vanecek during the playoffs, so they're giving him a breather before that starts. Mackenzie Blackwood will be in net Thursday while Akira Schmid, who was summoned from AHL Utica, will serve as the backup goaltender. The contest against Washington is the Devils' regular-season finale, so Vanecek will finish the 2022-23 campaign with a 33-11-4 record, 2.45 GAA and .911 save percentage in 52 outings.