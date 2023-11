Vanecek turned aside 22 of 25 shots in a 5-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday.

Vanecek earned his third straight win despite allowing 10 goals over that span. He has a 3.21 GAA and an .893 save percentage in seven contests this year, but that's still been good enough for a 5-2-0 record. Thanks to the Devils' top-tier offense -- they're averaging 4.22 goals per game -- Vanecek is likely to continue to rack up the wins even if he continues his subpar play.