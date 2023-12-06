Vanecek stopped 28 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.

Vanecek came away with the win, but not before he blew a three-goal lead in the third period. Jesper Bratt played hero with his second goal of the game with 34 seconds left in regulation. Vanecek has given up four or more goals in five of his last eight outings, yet he's still managed to go 3-3-0 in that span. The 27-year-old goalie is at a 9-5-0 record with a 3.60 GAA and an .877 save percentage through 16 appearances. He's still got the edge over Akira Schmid for playing time, which could afford Vanecek a favorable matchup in Thursday's game versus the Kraken.