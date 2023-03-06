Vanecek stopped 25 of 29 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Vanecek allowed a goal in each of the first two period and two more tallies in the third to let a two-goal lead slip away. He still got away with the win as Nico Hischier tallied early in overtime. It's been a rough stretch for Vanecek lately -- he's 3-1-0 over his last four games, but he's allowed 16 goals in that span. For the season, he's at 27-6-3 with a 2.50 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 40 appearances. Those numbers are right in line with his career marks, aside from the improved record behind a strong team. The Devils' next game is a tough one at home versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.